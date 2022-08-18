Golden-headed tamarin twins born in Planckendael Zoo
Planckendael Zoo was proud to announce the birth of two golden-headed lion tamarins. The twins are doing well and are drinking regularly. They were born on 17 July. One has yellow hair while the other has orange manes, caretakers announced. Gold-headed tamarins, which are endemic to Brazil, are a threatened species. An international breeding programme has been set up. They are often born as twins.
Watch the first footage of the twins here:
