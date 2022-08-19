Customs Service given powers to stop motorists that have tax debts or alimony payment arrears

The system already exists for those that have failed to pay fines that have been imposed by the courts.

The Federal Finance Department explains that those that persistently fail to pay their tax or alimony bills will be targeted and not people that just have a few weeks or a couple of months arrears. The Finance Department’s spokesman Francis Adyns told VRT News that "It is not the case that if you return from holiday and you have forgotten to pay your tax bill that you will have been put into the database and risk being pulled over”.

"But there are people that show manifest obstinance when it come to settling their tax bills. This measure will be used for people like these”. The exact details of the new measure will be finalised in the autumn.