Favourite Nafi Thiam takes gold for Belgium

Meanwhile, Noor Vidts dropped back into fourth place and had to go full steam in the closing event, the 800m. On a wet track in Munich, Vidts started the race energetically.

She had to shake off the Polish athlete Sulek and the Swiss athlete Kälin to have another chance at a medal, but it soon became clear that this would be a hopeless task.

Vidts fell short of the finish line and just like at the Tokyo Games and the World Cup in Eugene, she missed out on a podium place. The World Indoor Champion has as yet never been able to win a medal at a major outdoor international athletics tournament.