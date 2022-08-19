Invitations for coronavirus booster jabs to be sent out from today

People at the worst risk of serious illness if they become infected with coronavirus will be the first to be invited to get a booster jab. People within this group are advised to get vaccinated. This group includes everyone aged 65 and above.

People over the age of 80 that received a booster jab at the start of the summer are advised to get vaccinated again. However, they will have to wait at least three months since their last vaccination against coronavirus. Those that have recently been infected with the virus will have to wait two week before they can be vaccinated.

In addition to the over 65s, people with weakened immune systems and (health) care workers will also be given priority in the autumn booster campaign. It is also recommended that they get a booster jab. Once these groups have been given the chance to get vaccinated, a booster vaccine will be offered to everyone in Flanders aged between 18 and 65. No recomendation has been made to most people in this age group that they should get a booster jab, but the offer will be there if they wish to take it up.

People between the ages of 18 and 65 that are advised to get a booster vaccine are:

· Those that share a home with people from vulnerable groups

· Pregnant women

· People between the ages of 50 and 64 jaar that are obese, are smokers or drink a lot of alcohol.

· People with health issues. For example chronic heart conditions, long disease or diabetes.

The first booster vaccines will be administred on Monday 12 September at the various local vaccination centres. The aim is to have vaccinated all those in “at risk groups” by the end of September. Those not in “at risk groups’ should have been given their booster vaccines by 1 November.