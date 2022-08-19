Invitations for coronavirus booster jabs to be sent out from today
From today the Flemish Health and Care Agency will start sending out invitations to people in Flanders for a booster vaccine to protect them against coronavirus. The booster jabs will be administered from 12 September. But who will be invited for an additional jab and when will they receive their invitations? The following article tells you all you need to know about the autumn booster vaccination campaign.
1. Will I be sent an invitation and when will that be?
People at the worst risk of serious illness if they become infected with coronavirus will be the first to be invited to get a booster jab. People within this group are advised to get vaccinated. This group includes everyone aged 65 and above.
People over the age of 80 that received a booster jab at the start of the summer are advised to get vaccinated again. However, they will have to wait at least three months since their last vaccination against coronavirus. Those that have recently been infected with the virus will have to wait two week before they can be vaccinated.
In addition to the over 65s, people with weakened immune systems and (health) care workers will also be given priority in the autumn booster campaign. It is also recommended that they get a booster jab. Once these groups have been given the chance to get vaccinated, a booster vaccine will be offered to everyone in Flanders aged between 18 and 65. No recomendation has been made to most people in this age group that they should get a booster jab, but the offer will be there if they wish to take it up.
People between the ages of 18 and 65 that are advised to get a booster vaccine are:
· Those that share a home with people from vulnerable groups
· Pregnant women
· People between the ages of 50 and 64 jaar that are obese, are smokers or drink a lot of alcohol.
· People with health issues. For example chronic heart conditions, long disease or diabetes.
The first booster vaccines will be administred on Monday 12 September at the various local vaccination centres. The aim is to have vaccinated all those in “at risk groups” by the end of September. Those not in “at risk groups’ should have been given their booster vaccines by 1 November.
How will I be invited?
As on previous occasions an invitation will be sent by letter. Those that are registered with the federal My eBox and/or the Flemish Mijn Burgerprofiel electronic correspondence platforms will receive an invitation through these too and those that have registered an email address with the Health and Care Agency will be sent an email. The invitation will tell you which vaccination centre you need to go to and which vaccine will be administered.
Most invitations will also state a date and time. However, this can be altered to suit a person’s preferences. Some vaccination centres in our region will be working with open invitations, where those that have been invited contact the centre and make an appointment at a time that suits them.
Those wishing to get vaccinated more quickly will be able to register with the QVAX platform. Vaccination centres contact people that have registered with QVAX if there is a surplus of vaccines because people have failed to turn up for their appointments.
3. Which vaccine will I be given?
Once again mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) will be administered. Both manufacturers have developed vaccines that have been adapted to the omicron variant. However, these are yet to be aproved for use by the European Medicines Agency. The expectation is that this will happen soon.
The lion’s share of the vaccines administered will have been produced by Pfizer. If the modified version of the vaccine hasn’t been approved by 12 September the original vaccines (that is known to be effective against omicron) will be used.
Stocks of the modified vaccine are ready to be delivered as soon as the EMA gives the green light.
4. What if I live in Brussels or in Wallonia?
In both Brussel and Wallonia only people aged 50 and above will be sent an invitation for a booster jab. The oldest people will be invited first and people with weakened immune systems and those working in (health care) will be given priority.
People under the age of 50 will be able to make an appointment for a booster vaccine. However, they will not be sent an invitation.