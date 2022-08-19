Leuven eagle owl died of pigeon herpes

The weakened eagle owl chicks were taken to the bird and wild animal sanctuary at Heusden-Zolder (Limburg). Wildlife Health Gent carried out an autopsy on the male eagle owl that was found dead. The results of the autopsy have now been released and they show that he died of pigeon herpes.

"Several white spots were identified on the liver and spleen, which indicate the presence of an infectious disease. Further investigation is now pointing to the presence of pigeon herpes virus, more specifically the CoHV1 virus. The virus circulates in the wild pigeon population without causing too much issues. Bird of prey become infected after CoHV1-positive pigeons. they become ill as soon as the virus gets into their organs.

Vet Naomie Terriere examined the dead owl "It was a suspicious death, so we investigated everything. It soon turned out that it was not a hunting incident or a bullet that caused the bird to die. We were also able to exclude poisoning as possible cause. We identified stains on the owl’s organs. that pointed to disease and eventually we concluded that these had been caused by the pigeon herpes virus. Eagle owls that live deep in the forests of the Ardennes will have much more prey to choose from. There are always a lot of pigeons in a city center and now we know that they may pose a danger to birds of prey such as eagle owls."