Mixed fortunes for Belgian clubs playing in European competitions
Three Belgian clubs were in action in European competition on Thursday. In the first leg of the final qualifying stage for this seasons UEFA Conference League there was a win for RSCA Anderlecht and a Draw for Royal Antwerp FC. Meanwhile, in the first leg of the qualifier for a place in this season’s UEFA Europa League last season’s Belgian Cup winners KAA Gent were beaten 0-2 at home by the Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia.
AA Gent will need to score at least 3 goals next week in Cyprus to be certain of qualification for the group stage. Omonia Nicosia’s goals game from Charalampos on 21 minutes and Barker on 77 minutes.
Victory for RSCA, late equaliser for Antwerp
A goal from Almeida on 89 minutes saw Royal Antwerp FC draw 1-1 against Istanbul Basaksehir on Thursday evening. The Turks had taken the lead through Mounir Chouiar on 52 minutes.
A strong performance by RSC Anderlecht saw them beat the Swiss side BSC Young Boys 0-1 in Bern. This puts Anderlecht in a strong position ahead of next week’s second leg. RSC Anderlecht’s goal game from Hannes Delcroix (photo above) on 58 minutes.