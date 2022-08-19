Mixed fortunes for Belgian clubs playing in European competitions

A goal from Almeida on 89 minutes saw Royal Antwerp FC draw 1-1 against Istanbul Basaksehir on Thursday evening. The Turks had taken the lead through Mounir Chouiar on 52 minutes.

A strong performance by RSC Anderlecht saw them beat the Swiss side BSC Young Boys 0-1 in Bern. This puts Anderlecht in a strong position ahead of next week’s second leg. RSC Anderlecht’s goal game from Hannes Delcroix (photo above) on 58 minutes.