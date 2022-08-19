Number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care falls below 100

During the week from 12 to 18 August an average of 87 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital each day, a fall of 12% on the previous week. This figure includes only those admitted specifically due to the ill-effects of coronavirus and not those admitted for other ailments that subsequently tested positive.

There are currently 1,183 patients with coronavirus in the country’s hospitals, a fall of 12% on a week ago. This figure includes all patients with COVID-19, including those initially admitted for treatment on other ailments. Of those hospitalised 88 are in intensive care, down 8% on this time last week.

The above figures don’t include the figures for Luxembourg Province where a cyber-attack has meant that hospitals have been unable to transfer their latest statistic to Sciensano.

During the week from 9 to 15 August an average of 10 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is the same as the average for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic in Belgium in March 2020 more than 32,400 people with COVID-19 have died here.