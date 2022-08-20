250 million litres/day of water available to industry free of charge

Aquafin told the papers that “Each year we purify around 800,000,000m² (800 billion litres) of wastewater from Flemish households according to strict standards.

This water is available free of charge to anyone who wants it. However, currently just 32 companies are taking up the Aquafin’s offer of free water. In order to use the free water companies, have to do is provide their own pumps and pipes. The cost of doing this means that for many it is cheaper in the short term to get their water from the drinking water supply network.

With so few takers, much of Aquafin's treated wastewater ends up in streams and rivers. Although this is at least in part necessary to prevent streams and rivers from drying out around 100 billion litres per annum of the water could still be used by companies

Although the water is available to industry, it is not available to farmers as a precaution against PFAS.