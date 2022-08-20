A new nationwide bicycle identification on the way, but how will it work?
From next year anyone that wishes to have their bicycle identity marked will no longer have to have it engraved. Instead, they will be able to request a sticker that once stuck onto a bike is very difficult to remove. On the sticker will be a QR that if scanned with a smartphone will show whether the bike has been reported stolen. Unlike the identity numbers that have traditionally been engraved on bicycles, the QR code will not contain any personal information about the bike’s owner.
Previously, anyone wishing to better protect their bicycle against theft could get it engraved by their local municipality or police service. The number that is engraved onto a person’s bike is their National Registration Number, a number unique to each individual in Belgium, that can be found on their identity card or residency permit. However, this system has several drawbacks:
1) Previously traditional engraving worked well for heavy, steel bicycles. However, for modern bicycles such as carbon racing bicycles, this marking technique is no longer an option as it would damage them beyond repair. Some parts of the country have already made the switch to a system with stickers.
2) Another drawback of the old system is the question of what happens if you give your bike away or sell it. The proud new owner of the bicycle would have a bike on which the national registration number of it’s previous owner is engraved.
3) There are also privacy issues connected to using a person’s national registration as based on this number you can find out a person’s age and their sex.
4) Finally the old system didn’t offer the digital opprtunities provided by online databases and smartphones.
QR code
In order to overcome all the old system’s shortcomings, new bicycle identification marking systems have been devised in the various parts of the country in recent years.
The problem with this is that it means that there is no longer one uniform system for the whole of Belgium. This will change from next year when the new national system will be launched.
The new system is based on the mybike.brussels system that has been used in the Brussels-Capital Region since 2019. Around 36,000 of the estimated 450,000 bicycles in Brussels have been registered since the system launched three years ago.
The new system is a tracking system in which bicycles are given a very difficult to remove sticker containing a unique QR code as identification. This means no more hassle with engravings that might damage the frame of your bike.