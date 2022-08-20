A new nationwide bicycle identification on the way, but how will it work?

Previously, anyone wishing to better protect their bicycle against theft could get it engraved by their local municipality or police service. The number that is engraved onto a person’s bike is their National Registration Number, a number unique to each individual in Belgium, that can be found on their identity card or residency permit. However, this system has several drawbacks:

1) Previously traditional engraving worked well for heavy, steel bicycles. However, for modern bicycles such as carbon racing bicycles, this marking technique is no longer an option as it would damage them beyond repair. Some parts of the country have already made the switch to a system with stickers.

2) Another drawback of the old system is the question of what happens if you give your bike away or sell it. The proud new owner of the bicycle would have a bike on which the national registration number of it’s previous owner is engraved.

3) There are also privacy issues connected to using a person’s national registration as based on this number you can find out a person’s age and their sex.

4) Finally the old system didn’t offer the digital opprtunities provided by online databases and smartphones.