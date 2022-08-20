A sunny Saturday, cloud and a few showers in the north on Sunday

It will be very sunny in coastal areas with top temperatures reaching a very pleasant 21°C. Temperatures in inland areas will reach between 23°C and 24°C with temperatures on the hilltops of the Ardennes reaching no higher than 19°C.

Saturday evening will see cloud increase. There is a chance of some localised mist or fog especially in the valleys of the Ardennes. Temperatures will fall to 10°C in the Ardennes and 15°C in coastal areas.

Sunday will start off quite sunny. However, cloud will increase as the day goes on. It will be mainly dry, but there could be showers or some light rain in northern areas. Maximum temperatures will reach 19°C in the Ardennes, 21°C in coastal areas 23°C or 24°C elsewhere in the country.

Sunday night will be dry. Temperatures will fall to 10°C in the Ardennes and 15°C in the norrthwest of the country.

Monday will start off with clear skies before cloud starts to increase from the west. There could be the chance of a shower in some areas during the afternoon. Top temperatures will reach 23°C on the High Fens 26°C and in central areas.

A front bringing rain will sweep across the country from the west on Monday night.

Tuesday will start off cloudy with the chance of a few showers, especially in the east. The afternoon will be dry, if somewhat cloudy. Temperatures will reach 22°C in coastal areas and in the Ardennes and 25°C or 26°C elsewhere.