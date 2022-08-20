Another house shot at in Antwerp

The latest incident happened at around 2:40am in the Lange Beeldekensstraat to the north of Anwerp City Centre. The Antwerp Judicial Authorities’ Spokesman Kristof Aerts told VRT News that “There are at least 6 bullet holes. Bullets hit the garage door, the front door and a window. Fortunatly no one was injured. There was nobody at home at the time of the incident”.

The perpetrator or perpetrators left behind a message on the garage door. They wrote “dede dief" in graffiti. It is possible that they had intended to write "dead dief" (dead thief). It is not clear who was behind the attack and there is as yet trace of the person(s) that carried out the shooting.

The Lange Beeldekensstraat was cordoned off for a time early on Saturday to allow detectives to search for clues. An examining Magistrate has been appointed to lead the investigation into the shooting. In recent weeks there have been almost daily incident involving guns and/or explosives in Antwerp. Whether there is a link to the trade in illicit drugs is currently the subject of an investigation.