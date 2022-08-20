Antwerp Alderman says “The war on drugs isn’t working”

Drug-related violence has resurfaced again in Antwerp this summer. Barely a day goes by without a report of a shooting or an explosion that is possibly drug related. The lastest incident was on Friday night in Antwerp’s North District.

In a newspaper interview published in Saturday’s editions of the Mediahuis publishing group’s newspapers, Mr Meeus said “The war on drugs isn’t working and we all know that”. Mr Meeuws is the Antwerp Alderman responsible for social affairs and social cohesion. He went on to say that currently local authorities do not have the means to enable them to effectively tackle crime.

"Entire districts such as Antwerp North and Borgerhout are being dragged into and undermined by crime and families too are being sucked in. Children no longer go to school because they see from a young age that there is a lot of money to be made from drug dealing, human trafficking and slum landlording”.

"I support the Mayor 100%, but if there is one point of criticism that I do have it’s about his use of belligerent language. The use of this kind of language does not work, so drop it”.

But what would work? Mr Meeuws calls for Mayors and local authorities to be given greater means to tackle crime at the grassroots. Earlier this week the Mayor of Antwerp Bart De Wever (Flemish nationalist) closed three businesses that were linked to previous drug-related attacks. However, Mr Meeuw says that as things stand there is no decent legal framework for this kind of action to be taken.