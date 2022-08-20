Asylum-seekers able to take a shower in a Brussels swimming pool

Vriendschap Zonder Grenzen (Friendship without Borders), an organisation that is linked to the far-left party PVDA, arranged for the asylum-seekers to use the shower facilities at the public swimming pool in the Marollen area of Brussels on Saturday morning.

Some of asylum-seekers that were able to get a shower on Saturday morning have been sleeping the streets for several days or in some cases even weeks. This has of course had a detrimental impact on their personal hygiene, and some have developed skin problems.

The asylum-seekers were escorted to the swimming pool by volunteers from Vriendschap Zonder Grenzen. A Red Cross team was present at the swimming pool to deal with any medical issues the asylum-seekers might have before they were able to take a refreshing shower.