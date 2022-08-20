Pensioners left shocked after police kick their front door down by mistake
An elderly couple from the Antwerp district of Hoboken had the shock of their lives on Thursday afternoon. When they returned home they found that the front door of their flat had been smashed open by Federal Police Special Units in what was a case of mistaken identity. Jules Cardon and Godelieve Immens, who are both in their 70s were not at home when police raid took place.
Ms Immens told VRT Radio 2 Antwerp that "My husband arrived home and saw that something was going on in our building. When he got upstairs, he saw 9 masked and armed police officers standing in our flat. This was of course a huge shock."
It transpired that the police had smashed open the front door that is made of steel in order to carry out a search. However, they soon realised that they were at the wrong address. Godelieve Immens told the VRT that “by the same token they could have turned the whole flat upside down. I assume they quickly realised from the interior and the photos in the flat that they were at the wrong address. Apparently they had made a mistake about which floor the flat was and they needed to be somewhere downstairs."
The police promised that the cost of repairing of replacing broken door will be reimbursed.