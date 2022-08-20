Pensioners left shocked after police kick their front door down by mistake

Ms Immens told VRT Radio 2 Antwerp that "My husband arrived home and saw that something was going on in our building. When he got upstairs, he saw 9 masked and armed police officers standing in our flat. This was of course a huge shock."

It transpired that the police had smashed open the front door that is made of steel in order to carry out a search. However, they soon realised that they were at the wrong address. Godelieve Immens told the VRT that “by the same token they could have turned the whole flat upside down. I assume they quickly realised from the interior and the photos in the flat that they were at the wrong address. Apparently they had made a mistake about which floor the flat was and they needed to be somewhere downstairs."

The police promised that the cost of repairing of replacing broken door will be reimbursed.