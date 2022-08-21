“Increased violence is the result of panic among drug gangs” says Interior Minister

The Interior Minister believes that the cracking of the code used to encrypt messages on the Sky ECC messaging service has caused panic among the criminal gangs that are involved in the trafficking and sale of illegal drugs.

The cracking of the Sky ECC encryption has dealt the gangs a severe blow. "We have really been able to get to the top of these criminal organisations. More than a thousand people have been arrested in recent months," Ms Verlinden said. "We suspect that people are panicking, and this has led to an increase in the number of incidents."

The Interior Minister stresses that cooperation at both a national and an international level is needed to tackle an issue that is not confined to just Antwerp. She added that simply pointing the finger at others (for example the Mayor of Antwerp Bart De Wever believes that the federal authorities aren’t doing enough) is pointless. "The last thing we should do now is attack each other. The only people that benefit from that are those involved in organised crime”.

She points to the efforts that are already being made by the federal authorities. For example, the recruitment of 1,000 additional officers for the Federal Police Service by May 2024. 400 of these will work for the Federal Judicial Police Service. "There will also be more resources: 310 million euro extra for the entire police service as a whole." In addition to this, extra customs officers are also being taken on.