“The golden jackal is on its way to Flanders” says conservationist

Golden jackals have already been spotted in neigbouring countries. There have been 7 confirmed sightings in The Netherlands and dozens of sightings in Germany. With this in mind Mr Loos says that it is “as clear as day” that the animal will be spotted here too sooner rather than later.

"We do not yet have any concrete evidence of the presence of a golden jackal here in Belgium. But we regularly receive reports, for example from the southern part of Limburg Province. From the descriptions given we sometimes conclude that the animal could be a jackal. However, we will only be certain if there is CCTV footage, if a dead jackal is found or one is run over. They are between the size of a fox and that of a wolf and have features of both”. With this in mind the golden jackel can reach new areas unnoticed.

Jan Loos added that while the wolf is making a comeback the golden jackal is a complete newcomer to our region.

"The animal has the pointed snout of a fox, but the coat color of a wolf. It is smaller and slimmer than the wolf with proportionally shorter legs and a shorter tail. Like a wolf, the tail tip is dark. The tail always hangs down. The golden jackal is very shy and like most foxes and wolves leads a reclusive life”.

“Sometimes the golden jackal seeks the proximity of humans to feed on rats and mice, small pets and household waste. They are most likely to do this at night. As wolves see jackals as rivals and will therefore kill them. Jackals prefer to live in areas avoided by wolves", Mr Loos told Belga.