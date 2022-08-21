Brussels student makes bin liners “fox and bird safe”

Louis Ghislain told the Francophone daily ‘La Capitale’ that his idea came from a trick used by his parents to ensure that their bin liners don’t get ravaged by animals or birds. They always attach the bin liners to the back of a road sign.

“I wanted to invent something that would have an impact on the environment, but was also simple, practicle and acessible to all”, Louis Ghislain told the paper.

The system couldn’t be simpler. It consists of a rubber belt with hooks attached to it that can be festerned around a drainpipe, a lamppost or the trunk of a tree. Up to ten bin liners can be hung up on just one of the belts.

Speaking in an interview with the daily ‘Het Laatste Nieuws’ Louis Ghislain said that the system won’t damage the trees that they are attached to. As regards birds, they are more inclined to peck at bin liners that are on the ground that bin liners that are hung up at a height above the ground.

The system is also beneficial to the men and women that collect our rubbish as they will no longer have to constantly be bending down in order to pick up bin liners.

There are currently four ‘Fox & Bird Safe’ models. They range in price from 18 euro to 22 euro