E40 motorway at Aalst will be closed from 10pm on Sunday

Traffic will be diverted via the N46 Oudenaardsesteenweg, the N9 de Gentsesteenweg and the R41 Siesegemlaan. The motorway will reopen at 5am on Monday.

Those heading from the coast to the east of the country could also travel via Antwerp. However, they should be aware that work on the Kennedy Tunnel under the River Scheldt means that traffic through the tunnel will be down to one lane from 9pm on Sunday evening.

Another alternative is to take the E17 to Sint-Niklaas (East Flanders) and then the N16 to Willebroek, where you can take the A12 to Antwerp, avoiding the Kennedy Tunnel. Traffic between Ghent and Brussels can take the E17, the N16 and A12 to Strombeek.

The bridge that is being replaced dates from the 1950s. It carries the motorway over the Ghent to Brussels railway line. Work on the bridge will continue until 2024.