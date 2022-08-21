Kennedy Tunnel to be closed five nights a week

The work will be carried out every Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night between 9pm and 5am. Two-way traffic on a single lane in both directions will pass through the tunnel shaft that remains open. This will inevitably create a bottleneck and is likely to lead to tailbacks on what is one of the country’s busiest stretches of motorway. The Linkeroever interchange will close at 8:30pm on the evenings when work is being carried out in the tunnel.

By replacing the existing lighting with LED lights, the Flemish Highway’s Agency hopes to ensure better visibility for motorists using the tunnel. Meanwhile, fire-resistant panels will be installed on the tunnel walls.

The Flemish Traffic Centre warns motorists to expect delays throughout the night. The worst tailbacks are expected between 9pm and 11pm.