Motorist dies after car ends up in the River Sambre
A motorist has lost his life after the car he was driving ended up in the River Sambre at Châtelet in Hainaut Province. The local fire service reports that the accident happened at around 11pm on Saturday. For an as yet unknow reason the car veered off the road and landed in the river.
A passenger in the vehicle was able to escape and make it to the riverbank.
Divers were eventually able to free the driver from the car. However, he had already died.