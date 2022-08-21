Silver for Belgium in 4x400 men’s race, women’s relay team just misses out on a medal
It was a day of mixed emotions for Belgium’s athletes at the European Athletics Championships in Munich on Saturday. While the men’s 4x400 metres teams, the Belgian Tornados took silver in their race, their female counterparts, the Belgian Cheetahs just missed out on a medal and came fourth.
Kevin Borlee was declared fit just in time for Saturday’s men’s 4x400 metres final. This time though he was the third rather than the final member of the team to run.
First up was Alexander Doom. Doom got off to a great start and ensured that when he passed on the baton to Justin Watrin Belgium was in second place just behind Great Britain. Julien Watrin held his own. However, the gap with the British widened.
Kevin Borlée saw the French move into second place. However, his younger brother Dylan produced an excellent final sprint to regain second place and assure the Belgian Tornados of silver. Gold went to Great Britain.
No medal for the Belgian Cheetahs
The women’s team, the Belgian Cheetahs had high hopes of a medal ahead of their final race. Cynthia Bolingo and Hanne Claes were the first two team members to race.
However, it was the third runner Helena Ponette (photo above) that really made an impression. Such was her performance that she managed to overtake the Dutch, British and Polish runners and by the time she passed on the baton Belgium was in first place.
Camille Laus started off first. However, she slipped back on the final straight and finished fourth. The Dutch took gold, the Poles silver and Great Britain Bronze. If it is any consolation, with their time of 3'22"12 the Belgian Cheetahs did set a new Belgian women’s 4x400 metres record during Saturday’s race.