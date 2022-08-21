Silver for Belgium in 4x400 men’s race, women’s relay team just misses out on a medal

Kevin Borlee was declared fit just in time for Saturday’s men’s 4x400 metres final. This time though he was the third rather than the final member of the team to run.

First up was Alexander Doom. Doom got off to a great start and ensured that when he passed on the baton to Justin Watrin Belgium was in second place just behind Great Britain. Julien Watrin held his own. However, the gap with the British widened.

Kevin Borlée saw the French move into second place. However, his younger brother Dylan produced an excellent final sprint to regain second place and assure the Belgian Tornados of silver. Gold went to Great Britain.