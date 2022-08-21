Teenage solo around the world pilot expected back in Belgium on Monday

During the past few days Mack Rutherford has been making his way back to Europe from North America via Greenland and Iceland. On Saturday he touched down in the UK from where he will fly on to Belgium.

If all goes to plan Mack Rutherford will touch down at the place where he started his around the world solo flight, the Bulgarian capital Sofia. It will have taken him 5 months and 1 day to complete the flight. On the way the teenage pilot has faced sandstorms over Sudan, extreme heat in Dubai, closed airports in India and a whole host of technical issues.

All being well Mack Rutherford will become the youngest pilot ever to have flown solo around the world in an ultra-light aircraft. Mack’s 19-year-old sister Zara (photo above) is the youngest woman ever to have flown solo around the world in an ultra-light plane.