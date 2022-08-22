42-year-old man dies after being shot; his killer has given himself up to police

As we reported earlier a man was found with gunshot wounds on the Kanondreef in Eksaarde on Monday morning. He was taken to Ghent University Hospital in a critical condition but has since died. VRT News sources report that his assailant hid in a nearby house but has since given himself up to police.

Patrick Willocx of the Federal Judicial Police told VRT News that “Thanks to the intervention of the Special Units that were able to talk the man round, he has surrendered voluntarily to police”.

"He had his weapon with him when he came outside, but no one else was injured. The man has been taken to the police station”.

On Monday morning the suspect posted a message on the social media platform Facebook that read “Sorry for everything”. Whether the post was written before or after he shot his victim is still unclear.

Although the police are remaining tight-lipped about the motive for the shooting. Local residents say that the gunman had been having an affair with his victim’s wife, but the woman had decided to go back to her husband.

On Monday morning the two men had arranged to meet in a local park. The victim was shot three times.