Two die in accident that closed the E40 motorway at Groot-Bijgaarden for 4 hours

The accident happened at around 11:30am on the stretch of the E40 that near to Groot Bijgaarden Services. Three lorries and one car were involved. A lorry ran into the back of traffic that was tailing back at hit a car and two other trucks.

The two people that died in the accident are the driver of the lorry that crashed into the other vehicles and the driver of the car that he hit. The two other lorry drivers escaped with only minor injuries.

Motorists heading for Brussels were made to leave the motorway at Ternat and follow the diversion that directed them to either junction 10 (Zellik) or junction 13 (Dilbeek) of the Brussels Orbital Motorway. Needless to say, there were also tailbacks along the route of the diversion.

