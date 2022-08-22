East Fleming dies after being bitten by an insect while on a cycle ride

The daily ‘Het Nieuwsblad’ reports that Mr Saelens suffered an allergic reaction and died. The tragic incident happened last Thursday while members of The Rural Guild were on the home leg of the last of a series of summer cycle rides. They were cycling through the Het Leen nature reserve in Eeklo (East Flanders).

Mr Saelens suddenly lost control of bicycle. Several other members of his group were able to prevent him from falling. Among the group of cyclists were people that were able to offer professional medical help. Meanwhile, the emergency services were called and paramedics rushed to scene. However, they were unable Mr Saelens’ life.

A post-mortem revealed that the East Fleming had been bitten by an insect, probably a bee. He suffered an immediate allergic reaction causing him to suffocate. His death came just 2 days before he was due to celebrate his 59th birthday.