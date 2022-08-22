First ever litter of hyena pups at Planckendael Zoo

The pups are spotted hyenas, the largest, loudest and most aggressive sort of all. Nevertheless, “The new-born are indescribably endearing. You wouldn’t expect that from these animals with their impressive stature and their talkative face”. Hyenas are born with a full set of teeth and with their eyes open. Their typical camouflaging marks appear after 4 months.

Hyenas often have difficult pregnancies and expectant hyena mums often miscarry. Consequently, Planckendael Zoo is delighted with its two new arrivals. The pups’ mother Luena had a total of three pups, but one was probably still born. Plankendael Zoo’s hyenas Bongo and Luena form a couple that is part of a European breeding programme for hyenas.

The two pups are already running around in their enclosure can already be seen by visitors to the zoo.