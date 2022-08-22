Gunmen film Antwerp shooting

The gunman, a man with long hair and a beard fires several shots while his accomplice films everything. It is possible that the attack was filmed as evidence for the person that had ordered it that it had been carried out. Once the shots have been fired the two men run away from the scene.

Meanwhile, the criminal investigation into the attack continues. An Examining Magistrate has been appointed to lead the investigation into criminal damage and weapons offences.

It is being presumed that the attack is linked to the trade in illicit drugs, more specifically the disappearance of a consignment of cocaine.