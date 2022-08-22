House in Merksem shot at for a second time
In what is the latest in a long series of similar incidents, a house on the Rietschoorvelden in the Antwerp district of Merksem was shot at during Saturday night. The Antwerp Judicial Authorities released information about the incident on Sunday evening. The same house was already targeted in June. A total of 4 bullets hit the house in Saturday’s incident.
Kristof Aerts of the Antwerp Judicial Authorities told VRT News that "The shooting wasn’t reported to Antwerp police until Sunday afternoon. The incident is reported to have happened on Saturday evening or Saturday night. Four bullet holes have been found. The property was already targeted in a similar way in the past”.
The incident was the third in Antwerp in just a few days. An criminal investigation has been launched.