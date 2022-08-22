Man fighting for his life after shooting in Eksaarde
A 42-year-old man has sustained life-threatening injuries after being shot in the Eskaarde area of the East Flemish town of Lokeren. The man has been taken to Ghent University Hospital where he is in a critical condition.
There is a large police presence in the street where the shooting took place. The victim was found with three gunshot wounds on the Kanondreef in Eksaarde.
The precise circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unclear. The person that shot the man is reported to be hiding in a house near to where the shooting took place.