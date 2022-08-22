Price of electricity reaches new record level

An energy trader told the press agency Belga that today (Monday 22 August) the average price for 1 megawatt/hour of electricity on the wholesale market is 561.94 euro. This is a new record. The previous record of 541 euro per megawatt/hour was set just 5 days ago on Wednesday 17 August.

The underlying causes of the increase remain the same. Several French nuclear power stations are currently out of action. Water levels are also low and this has an impact on hydroelectric power production. On top of this there has been very little wind in continental Europe in recent weeks and this has a negative impact on wind energy production. Furthermore, with temperatures set to reach 30°C later this week electricity consumption is set to rise again as people switch on the air conditioning.

With prices in France and German higher still, Belgian energy producers are exporting more of their electricity in order to cash. This serves to push the price up here too.