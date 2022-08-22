West Flemish trainee GP crosses the Channel in less than 7 hours on his paddle board

It was quite a feat for the young doctor. A paddle board is kind of surfboard that you stand upright on and drive forward by using a paddle. Paddle boards can be purchased at most larger sports shops. Pieter-Jan Buekens trained hard for his cross-Channel voyage during the past few months.

He told VRT News that “The aim was to make the 40-kilometre crossing in less than 7 hours. In the end I was able to do it in just over 6 hours. A fantastic experience".

The West Fleming's Channel crossing raised more than 3,800 euro for charity. The sponsorship money will go to the Small Cell Ovarian Cancer Foundation.