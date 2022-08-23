50 drivers that filmed Monday’s accident on the E40 to be fined and/or banned from driving

On Monday three trucks and a car were involved in a collision on the Brussels-bound E40 at Groot-Bijgaarden in Flemish Brabant. The driver of one of the lorries and the driver of the car lost their lives in the accident. The motorway was closed four around 4 hours and the resulting traffic jam caused delays of around 2 hours for those driving towards Brussels from the west.

Meanwhile, traffic on the westbound carriageway tailed back too as motorists slowed down to try and shoot footage of the accident on their mobile phones. This was despite screens having been set up around the scene of the accident.

The Highways Police resolutely urged the motorists to keep on driving and also decided to file crime reports against some of the drivers. The Halle-Vilvoorde Public Prosecutor Ine Van Wymeersch told VRT Radio 1’s morning news and current affairs programme ‘De ochtend’ that "We are going to identify the vehicles and drivers and later draw up around 50 crime reports."

“This behaviour created a very dangerous situation with people in the left lane, usually the fastest lane, slowing down. Furthermore, it constituted an infringement of the law on use of a mobile phones while driving and it was also tantamount to endangering other road users."

Those that were caught filming the accident while driving face a fine. Ms Van Wymeersch told VRT News that "We can fine them 174 euros or we can issue a summon for them to attend a hearing at the police court. There they can expect a minimum fine of 240 euros (30 euros x 8). The judge could ban them from driving for 8 days. This depends on whether they have comitted any previous breaches of this nature. We will consult with magistrates that are specialised in traffic offences to see what the most appropriate form of action is”.

The Halle-Vilvoorde Public Prosecutor intends to send out a strong signal to motorists and describes the behavior of some on the E40 on Monday as disrespectful behavior towards the victims of the accident.