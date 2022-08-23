Antwerp police arrest 4 Dutchmen in carrying firebombs and a gun

The Antwerp Judicial authorities say that the arrests were made on Tuesday morning. The police pulled over a car in the Borgerhout district of the city. The vehicle was searched, and several firebombs and a gun were found.

The car caught the attention of the police when it was spotted near to the Poke Bowl restaurant that previously had been targeted in an attack that is suspected to be linked to an ongoing dispute between drug gangs.

Kato Belmans of the Antwerp Judicial Authorities told VRT News that “I can confirm that several firebombs and a firearm were found. What the four suspects intentions were is still being investigated”.

The four men were arrested at around 5am on Tuesday. They are currently being question. It will be decided later today whether they will remain custody.