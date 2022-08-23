Coronavirus figures continue to fall
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show further falls in the 7-day averages for new infections, hospitalisations and deaths.
During the week from 13 to 19 August there were an average of 1,704 positive PCR test results in Belgium each day. This is down 21% on the average for the previous week.
During the same period an average of 7,700 tests were carried out each day, a fall of 15% on the previous week. Of those tested 24.6% tested positive for the virus.
The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 0.89. This means that on average every 100 people with the virus infect a further 89 others.
Hospitalisations and deaths
During the week from 16 to 22 August an average of 78 people with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital each day. This figure that is 18% down on the previous week includes only those that were admitted specifically due to the ill-effects of coronavirus.
There are currently 1,105 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. This figure that is down 17% on a week ago includes all patients with COVID-19, also those initially admitted for treatment on other ailments.
Of those hospitalised 71 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care.
During the week from 13 to 19 August an average of 9 patients with COVID-19 died each day. Since the onset of the pandemic 34,463 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.