Coronavirus figures continue to fall

During the week from 13 to 19 August there were an average of 1,704 positive PCR test results in Belgium each day. This is down 21% on the average for the previous week.

During the same period an average of 7,700 tests were carried out each day, a fall of 15% on the previous week. Of those tested 24.6% tested positive for the virus.

The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 0.89. This means that on average every 100 people with the virus infect a further 89 others.