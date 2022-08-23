Cyclist killed as tanker veers off the road and crashes into Ghent office building

The tanker had been travelling along the R40 Ghent Inner Ring Road towards the Dampoort. However, witnesses report that its driver misjudged a bend in the road where it meets the Stapelplein. The vehicle carried straight on and crashed into the Handelsdokcentrum office building. The entrance to the building was destroyed in the crash.

The tanker also hit a car and a woman cyclist that was waiting to cross the road. The young woman died of her injuries at the scene. The tanker driver was trapped in the wreckage of his cab, but was later freed by the emergency services. He was injured, but his injuries are not life-threatening. The car driver sustained slight injuries in the crash. An accident investigation expert has been sent to the scene to investigate the cause of the crash.

People working in the office building were evacuated amid fears that inflammable substances might have leaked from the damaged tanker. However, they were soon able to return to their desks. The tanker was loaded with a cargo that is only dangerous if it comes into contact with water.