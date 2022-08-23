Gas price recaches new record level

Monday was another record-breaking day for gas prices. The price of 1 MWh of on the European wholesale gas market closed at a new record of 276 euro. This was more than 10% higher than the previous record of 244.55 euro per MWh that was set just last Friday. When the markets opened on Tuesday morning the price had already reached 291 euro/MWh. The price can fluctuate during the course of the day, and we won’t know until Tuesday evening what today’s average gas price will be. The price of gas is currenly 15 times high than what it normally is at this time of year.

The increase in the price of gas is being fueled by fears that Russia will cut supplies to the Nord Stream pipeline. The Russian gas company Gasprom has said that supplies of gas to the Nord Stream pipeline will be cut for three days from 31 August to allow for maintenance work. The fear is that supplies to the pipeline will be cut for longer than this, which would threaten European gas supply security.

For many weeks now Gazprom been running the pipeline at only around one fifth of maximum capacity. European leaders say that the reduction in gas supplies is politically motivated and is a reaction to the EU and other European countries’ sanctions against Russia.

At the weekend German politicians warned about issues with gas supplies. These concerns were echoed by the Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal). Speaking on Monday, Mr De Croo said that not only the coming months and the coming winter will be challenging, but also “the coming five to ten winters are going to be difficult too”.