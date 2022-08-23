Mayor of Antwerp calls for the National Security Council to discuss drug violence.

Speaking on Monday evening Mr De Wever told Terzake that a different approach is now required. "The drug trade is organised internationally. It’s members are no longer just in Belgium, but also in other countries and sometimes even in prison. It is from there they order these kinds of attacks, and they are then carried out by young people for a few 100 euros. We often arrest them, this summer we have already arrested 18 such people, but it leads us nowhere. These are people insignificant to the organisations."

Mr De Wever believes that a firm approach is needed at a federal level. “The National Security Council should meet, just like it did with the terror crisis in 2016. The Prime Minister should gather his ministers of the interior, justice and finance (responible for the Cutoms Service) and say 'we need a comprehensive plan to reduce organised crime'.”

The Mayor of Antwerp says that he sees no "sense of urgency" on the part of the Federal Government. "That frustrates me enormously. I notice good will on the part of individual ministers, but this isn’t enough. Only when there is a case of spectacular violence, do all minister say in chorus that they will take addition measures. There is no vision and there is no plan”.