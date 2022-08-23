PM says: "The next 5 to 10 winters will be difficult”, but is he right?

On Monday, the Federal Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Open VLD) was on “work experience’ at the logistics company ICO Terminals in the West Flemish port of Zeebrugge. He had been invited by the Flemish employers’ federation Voka. Previously the head of Voka Hans Maertens had spoken of “dark clouds above the Flemish economy" with many companies in our region having financial difficulties that have been caused by spiraling energy costs.

Mr De Croo pick up on what Mr Maertens had said. The Federal PM told journalists that "The coming 5 to 10 years will be difficult. Certain sectors are finding it very difficult to cope with high energy prices. We are following this closely, but we need to show transparency. The coming months will be difficult, the coming winters will be difficult. Hope for the best, prepare for the worst. It it turns out beter than we feared, it will have been a good thing that we at least were prepared”.

Mr De Croo added that "As a country we can deal with this. We should support each other in difficult times and with the necessary self-confidence and perseverance we can do it”.