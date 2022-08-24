Reception of asylum seekers  reorganised after recent chaos and employees' protests 

The Klein Kasteeltje reception centre has been the scene of chaos for weeks. While dozens of asylum seekers have to spend the night in the street due to a lack of proper accommodation, there was also chaos in the waiting lines to enter as frustration among applicants grows.

Yesterday, staff working at the Klein Kasteeltje even downed tools for a while to protest against the situation as they are also suffering the consequences of the present situation. "Enough is enough. A solution, now", it could be read on protest boards.

A solution has been found. As from Monday, those wanting to seek protection in Belgium will have to go to the Immigration Office (Dienst Vreemdelingenzaken also known as Aliens' Office) to register first. The place is located near the Finance Tower in the Pachecolaan. The accommodation decision will still be taken at the Klein Kasteeltje.

"In this way, we will avoid big crowds at the Klein Kasteeltje. The situation should become more controllable", De Moor told the VRT's breakfast radio show "De Ochtend". It is only a temporary solution, she added. A new reception centre will be installed at a different location, and until then the two services will be kept apart.