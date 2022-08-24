Belgium sees first case of monkeypox in young child

The child is younger than 3 years and probably got the disease via one of its parents. Monkeypox can be contracted via close physical contact - in most cases, this happens via sexual contact.

Virologist Steven Van Gucht says there is no danger of monkeypox spreading fast in schools or day care centres. "This risk is very small. I would not worry too much about this. If we see a monkepox in a child, then it mostly contracted the disease within the household, via the mother or the father. We don't really see monkeypox moving from children to children."

Belgium has a total of 671 confirmed cases of monkeypox now, coming from 624 last week - a rise of 7.5 percent on the week. This rise seems to stabilise, which confirms the trend that was set last week. Flanders accounts for 360 cases now (54 percent), Brussels for 236 (35 percent) and Wallonia for 75 (11 percent). 31 people were hospitalised, but nobody ended up in intensive care. No deaths have been reported.