Brussels Airlines to expand again after two years of austerity

The social unrest before the summer holidays seems to have gone. The mutual trust between staff and management has grown and the latter would be prepared to tackle the problem of heavy duty rosters. Still, no accord has been reached yet on the pilots' demands for higher wages. Brussels Airlines (BA) was also confronted with an operational loss of 89 million euros in the first half of the year.

However, the management sees new opportunities now, after two long years of corona. Staff numbers will go up again. "We are examining several growth scenarios", says spokeswoman Maaike Andries. This will happen in close cooperation with Lufthansa.

200 temporary contracts for cabin crew will be extended, and extra cabin crew will be engaged. Extra pilots and maintenance staff will be engaged as well. It is not clear how many new jobs this will involve.

Due to the severe cuts in recent years, BA has acquired a very competitive position, it can be heard. Trades unions say they hope that the new jobs will have enough to offer, otherwise it will be hard to realise the plans.