Two tropical days, but Friday will mark the end of the hot spell

Today and tomorrow maximum temperatures across Flanders may peak above 30 Celsius. It is not the start of another heat wave, as cooler weather will dominate from Friday. This will come with possible showers, but not everywhere and not to the same extent, weather forecasters say. Some parts of the country may even get nothing, despite the prolonged drought.

The weekend will be dry again with a northerly breeze and maximum temperatures of 23 or 24. The same goes for Monday, Tuesday and the rest of next weekend: mostly sunny and dry.

This August may become the hottest August on record, the Met Office says, depending on the last few days of the month next week.