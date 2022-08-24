Ukrainians celebrate their Independence Day in Brussels, Von der Leyen voices support

Alexandra, who fled her country because of the war, told the VRT that "the celebration is of crucial importance especially this year. The Ukraine is still alive, it will never die. We will fight the aggressor and the Ukraine will resurrect after the horrible things that happened in the past six months."

The Ukrainians sang their national anthem on the historic Grand Place in the shadow of the Brussels city hall. A couple of yards further, Manneken Pis had been dressed in the Ukrainian colours.

The Brussels mayor Philippe Close attended the event, as did the president of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen. Talking to a Ukrainian dignitary, she confirmed her support for the Ukrainian cause. "The strength they show, fighting for the human rights and the integrity of their country is impressive," she praised the Ukrainian people. "So we are on your side, as long as it takes", she underlined.