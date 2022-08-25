19-year-old cyclist dies after been hit by a lorry in Asse

The accident happened at around 6am at the junction of the Assesteenweg and the Velm on Mollem Industrial Estate. The 19-year-old cyclist died of his injuries at the scene. The Halle-Vilvoorde Judicial Authorities appointed a traffic accident investigation expert to examine the precise circumstances surrounding the accident.

In a press statement released on Thursday morning the Judicial Authorities said that "From the accident investigator’s findings it appears that the cyclist was riding as he should have been on the cycle path when he was hit by a lorry as he tried to cross the road”.

"It has also transpired that the lorry driver was not speeding and that he tried to brake and swerve in order to avoid hitting the cyclist. The lorry driver gave a negative breath test”.

The accident caused the closure of the Assesteenweg in both directions. Traffic was diverted along the N9.