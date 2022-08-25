30 cars vandalised at various locations in Zaventem

Commissioner Eveline Van Outryve of the Zaventem Local Police Service told VRT News that “In several streets in villages that are part of Zaventem one or more vandals have left behind a trail of destruction. It is certain that at least 30 vehicles have been damaged. Most of the vehicles had two or more of their tires slashed. In addition to this some vehicles also had their paintwork scratched."

The police have launched an extensive investigation to try and apprehend those responsible. Meanwhile, they call on anyone whose vehicle has been damaged to report it. "This will enable us to link the various incidents as possible help is to catch the vandals quickly”.