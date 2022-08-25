30 cars vandalised at various locations in Zaventem
A total of 30 cars have been vandalised in two villages that are part of the Flemish Brabant municipality of Zaventem. The vandalism took place in Sint-Stevens-Woluwe and Sterrebeek. The vehicles had their tires slashed and their paintwork scratched. Zaventem police has launched an investigation to try and identify and apprehend the vandals.
Commissioner Eveline Van Outryve of the Zaventem Local Police Service told VRT News that “In several streets in villages that are part of Zaventem one or more vandals have left behind a trail of destruction. It is certain that at least 30 vehicles have been damaged. Most of the vehicles had two or more of their tires slashed. In addition to this some vehicles also had their paintwork scratched."
The police have launched an extensive investigation to try and apprehend those responsible. Meanwhile, they call on anyone whose vehicle has been damaged to report it. "This will enable us to link the various incidents as possible help is to catch the vandals quickly”.