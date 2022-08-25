Drought Committee says no water-saving measures will be imposed on households just yet

In a statement released after the meeting the Drought Commission said that "The figures for the consumption of drinking water remain stable, so the security of supply can be guaranteed" So, for the time being there will be no additional drought measures for dommestic consumer. Meanwhile, additional pumping bans have been imposed on a number of closed meanders of the River Lys and the River Scheldt.

The Drought Committee says that this does not alter the fact that the situation remains very serious. "Water levels are currently very low. Last week's precipitation and the predicted precipitation for the coming days have only a temporary and short-lived effect. A return to normal water levels for the time of year is not expected.