Drought Committee says no water-saving measures will be imposed on households just yet
At a meeting held on Thursday morning the Flemish Drought Commission has a decided that for the time-being at least no measures will be imposed on households to make them conserve water. Prior to the meeting the General Farmers' Union had called for measures to stop non-essential consumption of water by domestic customers.
In a statement released after the meeting the Drought Commission said that "The figures for the consumption of drinking water remain stable, so the security of supply can be guaranteed" So, for the time being there will be no additional drought measures for dommestic consumer. Meanwhile, additional pumping bans have been imposed on a number of closed meanders of the River Lys and the River Scheldt.
The Drought Committee says that this does not alter the fact that the situation remains very serious. "Water levels are currently very low. Last week's precipitation and the predicted precipitation for the coming days have only a temporary and short-lived effect. A return to normal water levels for the time of year is not expected.
Early September will be critical
The beginning of September will be a critical time. "If significant precipitation fails to materialise, it is expected that water levels could drop further to reach critical levels." If this is the case, additional measures will be unavoidable.
These will include a ban on water use for non-essential purposes by households, companies and public services, such as a ban on watering lawns and sports fields, washing cars and filling swimming pools. The ban om pump up water could be further extended and they could be a ban on boats using the the Albert Canal and the Ghent-Terneuzen Canal.
The Drought Committee reintegrated his earlier call for people to be prudent when using water.