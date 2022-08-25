Five arrested after police find gun during search of car

The arrests were made on Wednesday night. The five Dutchmen were arrested and are now being questioned. It is as yet unclear as to whether they are in any way connected to the drug-related violence that has flared up in Antwerp in recent months.

The arrests were made near to the Deken De Winterstraat that has previously been the scene of attacks.

This is the second time in three days that police have found weapons in a Dutch-registered vehicle in Antwerp.