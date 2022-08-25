Five arrested after police find gun during search of car
Police in the Antwerp district of Berchem have arrested 5 Dutch nationals that were travelling in a car in which at least one firearm was found. The news that for the second time this week people have been detained after the discovery of weapons in a Dutch-registered vehicle first appeared in the daily ‘Gazet van Antwerpen’ and has since been confirmed by VRT News sources. The weapon (or weapons) were discovered after police pulled over and searched the car.
The arrests were made on Wednesday night. The five Dutchmen were arrested and are now being questioned. It is as yet unclear as to whether they are in any way connected to the drug-related violence that has flared up in Antwerp in recent months.
The arrests were made near to the Deken De Winterstraat that has previously been the scene of attacks.
This is the second time in three days that police have found weapons in a Dutch-registered vehicle in Antwerp.