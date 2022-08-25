Masked football hooligans run riot in Brussels brasserie

The fight between the two sets of supporters follows incidents in Bern last week. Mr De Landsheer told VRT News that “It is possible that what happened in Brussels was a kind of revenge action by the Swiss supporters. They had material, including knuckle-dusters, on their person that would indicate that they had not only come here to watch a football match”.

Despite Wednesday evening’s incident, Mr De Landsheer says that no additional security measures will be taken for Thursday evening’s game. "We are ready for the match and will ensure that those that ran amok will not be allowed into the stadium. In the meantime, we are examining with Aliens’ Office whether we can deport the 23 Swiss nationals that were apprehended, so that they will not be able to attend this evening’s game or any other football match in Belgium in the future”, the police chief told VRT News.

It has since been decided that the 23 Swiss hooligans be issued with orders to leave to country. If they fail to do so they could be arrested and sent to a secure centre for illegal aliens.