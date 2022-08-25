The human cost of COVID: life expectancy in Flanders fell by more than 8 months in 2020
During 2020, more than 10,000 people in Flanders died due to COVID-19, the disease caused by infection with coronavirus. During the first year of the pandemic total mortality rose sharply causing a fall in life expectancy in our region. According to figures released by the Flemish Health and Care agency, average life expectancy in Flanders in 2020 was 80.2 years for men and 84.2 years for women.
Belgium was hit hard by the first year of the pandemic. The high death toll from COVID-19 during 2020 served to push up the general mortality rate figures for Flanders. In 2020 70,219 deaths were recorded, up around 9,500 on the the 61,753 deaths recorded in 2019.
Covid leading cause of death
In 2020, 10,829 Flemings died from the effects of COVID-19. The disease was the leading cause of death in our region both among men and women.
More than twice as many men died from COVID as from lung cancer, which was the second leading cause of death among men. Meanwhile, more than twice as many women died from COVID as from heart failure and other heart disease, which was the second most frequent cause of death among women.
If we look at the main causes of death by age, COVID-19 comes in first place among people over the age of 70. Among middle aged people lung cancer was the leading cause of death among men, while breast cancer was the leading cause of death among women. Among young people suicide was the most common cause of death.
Mortality rate up due to COVID
Considering the growth in population and aging of the population, the mortality rate in Flanders has decreased in recent decades. This is mainly due to a sustained fall in the number of deaths from cancer and cardiovascular disease. The Flemish Health Minister Hilde Crevits (Christian democrat) told VRT News that the number of deaths from cancer and cardiovascular disease also fell during 2020. However, “COVID-19 unfortunately halted the decline in the overall death rate.”
The rise in overall mortality in Flanders during 2020 was the first such rise for many years. This came about as the high mortality from COVID-19 was only partially compensated by lower mortality due to other causes.
"That indicates that most people who died of COVID-19 would otherwise not have died during that year. In addition to this a smaller group of people that had been weakened by COVID probably died a little earlier than they otherwise would have. These are mainly people that suffered from respiratory diseases, and also heart conditions and dementia. We see significantly fewer deaths from these conditions in 2020”, Ms Crevits said.
Fall in life expectancy
Excess mortality due to COVID also served to reduce life expectancy in Flanders during 2020. Male life expectancy fell to 80.2 years. Or around 9 months less than it was in 2019. Female life expectancy fell by 8 months to 84.2 years. The two figures are around the same as what they were in 2015.
The decline in life expectancy is likely to be temporary phenomenon. According to the Belgian statistical office Statbel, life expectancy in Belgium will recover more or less at the level it was at in 2019.
More suicides among men over the age of 75
In 2020, 970 people in Flanders took their own lives. During the coronavirus crisis the number of suicides in our region has remained more or less the same among the population as a whole.
However, among men older than 75 the number of suicides during 2020 was up by more than 20% to 120. There were peaks in the number of suicides among older men in March and November 2020.