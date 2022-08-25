The human cost of COVID: life expectancy in Flanders fell by more than 8 months in 2020

In 2020, 10,829 Flemings died from the effects of COVID-19. The disease was the leading cause of death in our region both among men and women.

More than twice as many men died from COVID as from lung cancer, which was the second leading cause of death among men. Meanwhile, more than twice as many women died from COVID as from heart failure and other heart disease, which was the second most frequent cause of death among women.

If we look at the main causes of death by age, COVID-19 comes in first place among people over the age of 70. Among middle aged people lung cancer was the leading cause of death among men, while breast cancer was the leading cause of death among women. Among young people suicide was the most common cause of death.