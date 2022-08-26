Anderlecht to take on West Ham in the Conference League, Union to take on German namesake in the Europa League

Having failed to qualify for the Europa League KAA Gent went into the draw for the Conference League.

One of their opponents in the group stage will be the Irish side Shamrock Rovers. But whether Irish eyes will be smiling after their trip to East Flanders remains to be seen. The Buffaloes' other two group stage opponents are the Norwegian side Molde and the Swedish club Djurgårdens IF.

The biggest name in Anderlecht’s group is without doubt the English Premier League club West Ham United. Anderlecht will be hoping not to get hammered by the club whose home group is in what was the 2012 London Olympic Stadium. Anderlecht’s other opponents are FCSB, better known as Steaua Bucharest and the Danish side Silkeborg.