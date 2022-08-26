Anderlecht to take on West Ham in the Conference League, Union to take on German namesake in the Europa League
The draws have been made for this season’s UEFA Conference League and Europa League competitions. After having been knocked out of the Champions League by the Scottish side Rangers in the qualifying round Union Saint-Gilloise went into the draw for the group stage of this season’s Europa League
Union will take on the Bundesliga side Union Berlin, the Swedish side Malmo and Braga from Portugal.
Union will play their home fixtures at OH Leuven’s Den Dreef stadium as their own stadium in the Brussels municipality of Vorst doesn’t meet UEFA’s standards for European games.
West Ham among Anderlecht’s opponents, Shamrock Rovers to play KAA Gent
Having failed to qualify for the Europa League KAA Gent went into the draw for the Conference League.
One of their opponents in the group stage will be the Irish side Shamrock Rovers. But whether Irish eyes will be smiling after their trip to East Flanders remains to be seen. The Buffaloes' other two group stage opponents are the Norwegian side Molde and the Swedish club Djurgårdens IF.
The biggest name in Anderlecht’s group is without doubt the English Premier League club West Ham United. Anderlecht will be hoping not to get hammered by the club whose home group is in what was the 2012 London Olympic Stadium. Anderlecht’s other opponents are FCSB, better known as Steaua Bucharest and the Danish side Silkeborg.
Iberian opponents for Club Brugge in the Champions League
In Thursday evening’s draw for the Champions League, the Belgian Champions Club Brugge were drawn to play Atletico Madrid, the Portuguese side FC Porto and the German club Leverkusen in the group stage.